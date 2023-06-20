It’s home renovation, Hough style!

On the latest episode of HGTV Canada’s “Celebrity IOU”, siblings Derek and Julianne Hough enlisted hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott to give their friend Mark Harari’s condo a makeover.

The Houghs explained that they’ve been friends with Harari for over 15 years, with Derek revealing, “So much so that he’s going to be a groomsman at my wedding.”

Julianne added, “Mark was a really influential person in my life.”

“There are some friends that are family,” Harari said. “And Derek and Julianne are family to me.”

Harari recently decided to close down his gym, Pulse Fitness, in order to forge a new chapter in his life.

“The secret to living is giving, so to be able to give him a place where he gets to create, his new chapter of life, a new future,” Julianne said of the renovation.

But Derek and Julianne weren’t just going to let the reno go on as normal, instead bringing their “Dancing with the Stars” expertise to the job.

“Not only have Julianne and Derek worked in every area of this space, they have danced in every area of this space, and got it perfect every time,” Jonathan said.

Julianne even did a backflip in the condo’s kitchen, as Derek remarked, “When we demo we do it right with backflips.”

“Very impressive the dynamic duo with their flip-kick to smash cabinets,” Drew joked.

Julianne said, “Dance demolition we got you.”

Jonathan then asked the duo if they could teach him some moves to use on the dance floor with his partner, Zooey Deschanel.

“I feel so awkward anytime I try and move,” he admitted.

The dance skills even proved helpful when they weren’t even dancing, including one point when Derek was helping install some wood panelling on the ceiling.

“It’s a good thing I’ve got the dancing skills to hold this position,” he said.

Finally seeing the results of the renovation, Harari was stunned, remarking, “This isn’t even my home! Wow! This is like a parallel universe.”

“You’re the first person to give the shirt off your back, and the last person that you think of is yourself, and so this is just the beginning,” Julianne told him.

“I love the way it feels,” Harari said.

Watch “Celebrity IOU” Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada. Celebrity IOU is also available on the Global TV App and on STACKTV with Amazon Prime Video Channels, fuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream.