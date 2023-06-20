Tyler Hubbard is a big fan of Tom Hanks.

The Florida Georgia Line singer was chatting to ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair when she asked him whether there was anyone he’d met that just blew his mind with their presence, voice and just overall vibe.

Hubbard shared, “He’s actually become a friend, and we were just talking about him yesterday with some friends of mine. But Tom Hanks, I actually have become friends with him and Rita [Wilson], and they’re just incredible people.

“And that was one of those moments where it took a little bit of time to be like, ‘Wait, am I in a movie right now?’ Like every time we hang out, I feel like I’m in a movie but [they’re] just super down to earth. [I was] blown away by his humility and his talent and then how him and Rita worked so well together. And they’re just an amazing family.

“So yeah, that’s first person that came to mind when you ask that.”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson — Photo: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

READ MORE: Tyler Hubbard Opens Up About Connecting More With Fans As A Solo Artist

As Blair mentioned Keith Urban, who Hubbard has opened for on tour, the country crooner replied, “Keith Urban for sure. That’s one that is mind blowing as well.

“You know, Keith [is] somebody that I’ve looked up to for years, you know, and kind of grew up listening to Keith Urban… admiring him as an artist, as a performer.

“Now getting to know him on a personal level, the way he treats his team, the way he’s such a good family man and a great husband and again, incredibly talented artist and songwriter and performer.

“So being on tour with him this fall or last fall was just super surreal and a really cool opportunity for me,” he went on, adding that he got “to learn from from one of the best in the game.”

READ MORE: Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Share Their Fun Approach To Grandparenting

Hubbard gushed, “It was awesome.”

See more from the musician’s ET Canada chat in the clip below.