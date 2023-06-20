Click to share this via email

You can own a piece of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s old home.

Items from an L.A. mansion once rented by the iconic music power couple have been put up for sale on eBay by a salvage company, according to TMZ.

Fans interested in owning a piece of Beyoncé history will find a range of items on sale, including sconces, exterior lights, an arched metal door frame, french doors and more.

Also up for sale is the couple’s bidet, with an asking price of $2,400.

Eric from “Eric’s Architectural Salvage LA” said that the items all came from the home in Holmby Hills, which Beyoncé and Jay-Z rented on a one-year lease in 2015.

After the couple moved out, the owner of the mansion put it up for sale, and the new owners have opted for a complete transformation.

Eric salvaged scrapped items from before the renovation back in 2017.