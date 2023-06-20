Taraji P. Henson is the latest star heading to HGTV Canada‘s “Celebrity IOU”, in which she teams up with “Property Brothers” siblings Drew and Jonathan Scott to perform a renovation for a loved one.

In the episode, titled “Taraji P. Henson’s Garden Sanctuary Surprise”, the “Empire” alum shows off her skills at landscaping.

READ MORE: Heidi Klum Felt ‘Amazing’ Climbing Onto A Roof In The ‘Celebrity IOU’ Season Premiere

“Taraji P. Henson recruits Drew and Jonathan Scott to give back to the woman she considers like a second mother,” reads the episode’s synopsis. “Taraji upgrades her beloved backyard into a five-star garden oasis fit for entertaining, her love of potting plants and relaxation.”

Ahead of the episode, HGTV release a series of first-look photos of Henson in action, moving paving stones and brandishing a jackhammer.

HGTV — HGTV

HGTV

HGTV

HGTV

“She had long nails on our first day of construction, and she’s like, ‘You don’t need those shovels. You don’t need any of that jackhammer that you have. I’ll just go straight in there with my nails and get this thing done,'” Jonathan Scott said of Henson in an interview with People., with brother Drew recalling Henson as being “really sweet” and having a “big heart.”

Taraji P. Henson will be seen on the next edition of “Celebrity IOU”, airing Monday, June 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada.