Karl Cook is getting married again.

On Monday, the equestrian and ex-husband of Kaley Cuoco announced that he is engaged to entrepreneur Mackenzie Drazan.

READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco Finalizes Divorce From Karl Cook After 4 Years of Marriage

“No jokes or witty comments just deep happiness and love,” he wrote on Instagram, along with a photo with Drazan showing off her diamond ring.

“I love you so much @mackenziedrazan I am so sorry you have chosen to spend a lot more time with me,” he added.

In a post of her own, Drazan wrote, “(YES!!! ^ [infinity])* [Infinity]!!! @mrtankcook Still pinching myself! I love you forever!”

READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco’s Ex Karl Cook Asks For ‘Miscellaneous Jewelry’ Back And Denial Of Spousal Support In Divorce

Cook and his fiancée have mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye, but over the last few months, they have shared posts about vacations together, including a trip to Yosemite.

News of the engagement comes two years after Cook and Cuoco filed for divorce, which finalized last June. The couple were married for three years.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another,” they said in a statement announcing the split, “we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.”