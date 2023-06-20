Click to share this via email

The first official look at “Priscilla” is finally out.

A24 shared the first poster for its Elvis Presley biopic from the perspective of his wife, Priscilla Presley.

They posted the image to Instagram with the caption, “Sofia Coppola’s PRISCILLA. Starring @CaileeSpaeny and @JacobElordi.”

The Sofia Coppola-directed film is based on Priscilla’s memoir Elvis and Me, which recounts their time together as a couple before his untimely death.

“Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi takes on the role of the King of Rock, while Cailee Spaeny portrays Priscilla.

The two intimately posed in-costume, pressing their faces together in wedding clothing.

The post also teased the release of the first trailer, by adding, “Trailer tomorrow 💌”.

Fans were excited at their first peek at the upcoming film with one writing, “sofia coppola hive rise!!!!” while another gushed, “stop i’m so excited”.