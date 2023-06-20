Marc Anthony rang in Father’s Day as a new dad! The legendary singer revealed on Sunday that wife Nadia Ferreira had recently given birth.

“God’s timing is always perfect. Happy Father’s Day ♥️” Anthony captioned a sweet black-and-white photo of the newborn, who sports a full head of dark hair. The four-time GRAMMY winner can be seen in the background of the shot cradling and smiling down at the child, who is grasping Ferreira’s finger while Anthony holds her hand.

This marks the first child together for Anthony, 54, and Ferreira, 24, who tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony in Miami, Florida, earlier this year.

For his part, Anthony is now a father of seven. He shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, along with Ryan Adrian, 19, and Cristian Marcus, 22, with ex-wife Dayanara Torres, as well as Chase, 27, and Ariana, 28, with Debbie Rosado.

In March, a source told ET that Lopez and Anthony share a “healthy” co-parenting relationship amid her marriage to Ben Affleck.

“She always wants what’s best for him. She’s happy for Marc and Nadia, and he feels the same about Jen and Ben,” the source said, adding that all four parents — including Affleck’s ex, Jennifer Garner — “do their best to reiterate how important it is to be appreciative and ensure that they’re all taken care of and feel loved and supported.”

As Anthony and Ferreira are nurturing a new life, the musician also recently sent one out into the world. Last month, Anthony celebrated his son Cristian’s college graduation.

“I love my kids to the moon and back and we get to celebrate you today,” Anthony wrote on Instagram. He paired the caption with a video of Cristian receiving his diploma and two photos of the family posing together following the ceremony.

