John Goodman has been sporting a svelter physique in recent years, noticeably slimmer than he was in his “Roseanne” days.

While Goodman began his weight loss journey in 2007, he’s maintained that loss over the past few years — as seen on recent seasons of “The Connors” and his HBO comedy “The Righteous Gemstones”.

However, the actor appeared to have lost even more when he stepped out on the red carpet at the 2023 Monte Carlo TV Festival.

Goodman discussed his weight during a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

Along with watching what he eats and quitting drinking, Goodman has also embraced exercise. However, he admits he’s been slacking off.

These days, he said, exercise mainly involves “just getting out and walking the dogs. I was boxing up until then [when he appeared in “The Front Page” on Broadway in 2016] and I haven’t been able to do that since COVID because I’m lazy.”

However, he’s planning on reviving his exercise regimen.

“I haven’t been exercising, but I’m going to start a routine again this summer where I can get some stuff done,” he said, admitting he’s been so busy working it’s been tough to squeeze in exercising.

“I’ve just let everything go just because I haven’t had the energy because of the jobs,” he added.

Part of that will include boxing. “I dug that. I dug it,” he said. “Yeah. Nobody’s going to get hurt, but it’s just hitting the mitts and trying to learn. Just hitting the mitts. I never got good enough where I would trust myself to spar because once I get whacked in the face, I don’t know if I wouldn’t lose it.”

In the long term, he’d like to improve his boxing skills. “Someday I’d like to get that far advanced. But it’s usually just an hour, hour-and-a-half of hitting the mitts, hitting the bags, learning footwork. It’s great.”