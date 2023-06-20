Fans will be taken to the land of Oz earlier than expected.

The official Instagram account for the “Wicked” movie adaptation revealed that “Part Two” in the film will be coming out on American Thanksgiving of 2025 instead of Christmas.

They announced the change of date with the caption, “Wicked Part Two will now release November 26, 2025 💚💖”.

A graphic of the logo for the film was shared alongside the new date.

The film was originally slated for Dec. 25 2025, but has been pushed up. This comes after “Part One” of the franchise was also pushed for an earlier release date of Nov. 27 from Dec. 25.

Insiders tell The Hollywood Reporter the move aims to gives the event films more time to build an audience over the end of year holidays.

The films adapt the Tony award-winning Broadway musicals, with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the star roles.