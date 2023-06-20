Click to share this via email

Dua Lipa is ready for summer.

The pop star showed off her summer bod in her new threads for the season.

She shared the post to Instagram with the caption, “My summer outfit until further notice 🦋🦋 the cutest @versace polka dots bikini from my #VersaceLaVacanza collection with @donatella_versace”.

A photo of Lipa wearing a black-and-white polka dot bikini with cute decal of butterflies and ladybugs accompanied the post.

The bikini is part of Donatella Versace’s High Summer “La Vacanza” women’s collection which is a collaboration with Lipa.

Versace was a huge fan, showing the singer love by commenting, “An absolute BEAUTY!! This summer is ALL about La Vacanza @dualipa 🦋☀️✨”.

The collection has gotten people talking with “Bridgerton” actress Simone Ashley praising the pieces to Elle.

“I love Dua Lipa’s collaboration with Donatella [Versace],” Ashley said. “It was really inspiring.”

Fans of the singer will be able to catch her next as the mermaids in the upcoming “Barbie” movie.