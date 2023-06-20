You won’t be seeing posts from Drew Barrymore for a while now.

The “Charlie’s Angels” star on Tuesday announced that she’s taking a social media break for the summer. She assured her Instagram followers that she’s back in the fall with accounts of new adventures.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian’s Hairstylist Chris Appleton Joins ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ As A Lifestyle Contributor

She shared a carousel of pictures and videos and wrote, “Last carousel for the summer… I want to thank everyone for making this feed such a loving place. A safe space like on the show. It’s just very humorous and kind. My two favorite things in this life. I’m going to take a social media break for the summer. I used to do it all the time. And it’s so healthy for the soul.

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Slams Tabloids For Claiming She Said She Wishes Her Mom Was Dead: ‘Don’t Twist My Words’

“I’m going to go on some adventures. See what I find. No matter what I discover and stumble upon in this world … I do love sharing it. And I feel so lucky that we all can all be connected. Thank you to anyone who gives me space in their field. Ok. Now go out and have the summer of your life. I will be working on the next issue of @drewmagazine and … I’ll see you in the fall for @thedrewbarrymoreshow season 4!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” she concluded.

The 48-year-old star has hosted celebs and influencers on her successful talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show” since 2020. This year, Time magazine also listed her as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.