Whitney Cummings is expecting her first child.

The comedian took to Instagram to share the news with her followers, sharing some photos of herself cavorting in a shallow pool with her dog, with her bare belly on display.

“In these pix I am with child. And there’s a baby in me too,” she joked in the caption.

“Human pup coming December,” Cummings added, assuring fans that she would be appearing on all her scheduled stand-up comedy shows. “All your dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple times,” she quipped.

She also shared a few more pics in Instagram Stories, including one of a recent sonogram of her unborn baby.

“My baby is already holding a microphone? LORT,” she wrote.

Also featured were a pair of selfies highlighting her baby bump.

“My pants have not fit in weeks so for upcoming stand up shows I will be wearing a blanket from my sofa,” she wrote in the caption for one pic.

Whitney Cummings/Instagram

“Apparently the baby came with an extra chin too,” she joked in another.

Whitney Cummings/Instagram

While Cummings didn’t reveal the identity of the father, but she’s been dating veterinarian Alex Barnes, whom she met in 2021 when she while visiting his clinic to address an emergency with her dog.

Barnes, in fact, has made occasional appearances on Cummings’ Instagram feed.