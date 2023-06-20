A former staffer from podcast production company Gimlet is setting the record straight about rumours that Meghan Markle didn’t do her own interviews for her now-cancelled “Archetypes” podcast.

Last week, Spotify cut ties with Harry and Meghan, axing the $20-million podcast deal after just one 12-episode season of “Archetypes”.

In the wake of that news, PodNews reported that “multiple sources” have claimed “that some interviews on the show were done by other staffers, with her questions edited-in afterwards.”

Now, former Gimlet staffer Andy Scott is revealing the rumour is kind of true, but not entirely.

“We did occasionally have producers do interviews, though never the main ones,” Scott wrote, “and we never edited her asking questions into interviews that producers conducted.”

In a subsequent tweet, Scott confronted a Twitter user’s suspicions that Markle’s voice was edited into her “Archetypes” interview with actress and activist Shoreh Aghdashloo, insisting that “Meghan 100% conducted that whole interview.