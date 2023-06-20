Before becoming an Oscar-winning mega-star, Bradley Cooper was just another struggling actor in search of role in New York City.

Cooper’s first-ever screen credit, in fact, was playing a guy named Jake who makes a botched attempt to woo Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw in a 1999 episode of “Sex and the City”.

In the scene, Carrie and bestie Stanford Blatch (the late Willie Garson) are out on a drunken bender. After Stanford bails, she winds up drunkenly dancing with an equally intoxicated guy, played by Cooper, who asks if she wants to take a ride in his sports car. She agrees, only to walk home by herself when he stops for cigarettes and a glimpse of a wildly unflattering photo of herself on a magazine cover sobers her up.

READ MORE: Justin Theroux Hilariously Roasts His Own Character As ‘Sex And The City’s ‘Worst Man’

“SATC” writer and director Michael Patrick King discussed the scene during a recent appearance on the “And Just Like That…The Writers Room” podcast, revealing that Cooper told a white lie to land the role — and said lie resulted in a bit of spontaneous script alteration.

“Bradley Cooper — first job — said he could drive a stick to get the job because the character drove a Karmann Ghia,” King said.

“Four in the morning, another Friday outside 14th Street and I said, ‘Bradley, this is where you drive, you take off.’ And he goes, ‘I can’t drive a stick,’” King continued.

READ MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates 25 Years Of ‘Sex And The City’ By Sharing One Of Carrie’s Iconic Accessories

“And so we fixed, changed, pivoted,” he added. “Sarah Jessica’s character Carrie crawls out of the Karmann Ghia and walks herself home.”