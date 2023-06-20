Back in the late 1980s and early ’90s, Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr. was a couple.

This, of course, was during the period prior to the “Iron Man” star’s sobriety and Hollywood comeback, and she looks back on their years together during a new profile in The New Yorker.

“People around him would be dismissive of me, but I had given him stability and tried to create a steady heartbeat that allowed him to show up on time,” said Parker.

READ MORE: ‘Sex And The City’ Producer Reveals The Fib That Bradley Cooper Told To Land A Role Opposite Sarah Jessica Parker

“That made me angry and embarrassed me,” added.

The profile also features a statement from Downey, via his rep, that he has “great respect” for Parker.

Speaking with Parade back in 2008, reported People, Downey addressed the difficulties that his substance abuse brought into their relationship.

READ MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates 25 Years Of ‘Sex And The City’ By Sharing One Of Carrie’s Iconic Accessories

“I liked to drink, and I had a drug problem, and that didn’t jibe with Sarah Jessica, because it is the furthest thing from what she is,” he said.

“She provided me a home and understanding,” Downey added. “She tried to help me. She was so miffed when I didn’t get my act together.”