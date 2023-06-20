Kesha has been spotted numerous times in recent months with film producer Ricardo Maddalosso — even photographed sharing a passionate kiss — but don’t expect her to divulge much about the relationship.

In a new Self cover story, she explained why she won’t confirm relationship rumours or even say much about her beau.

“I didn’t really want to mention the relationship, because I think making a family is everyone’s choice, and family can mean so many different things to everyone,” she told the magazine.

“My family right now are the people I spend time with, and my actual family, and also my band, my friends, and my cats,” she continued.

“But…” she added, “he is amazing!”

Despite that vow to keep her private live private, she did share one tiny anecdote about her relationship, referring to her “boyfriend.”

“The only thing I’ll say about my boyfriend is: Sometimes, he has to have a face cream intervention and take them away from me,” she said, recalling when he freaked out when she broke out in hives. “He was like, ‘What did you do?!'”