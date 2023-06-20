Dear reader, season 3 of “Bridgerton” is on its way, and it promises to be a spicy one.

ET’s Denny Directo spoke with the show’s star, Nicola Coughlan, at Netflix’s TUDUM! Global Fan Event in Brazil, about the upcoming season and her kiss with co-star Luke Newton.

“Terrifying,” Coughlan admitted when asked what it was like to shoot the show’s steamy scenes. “Luke and I read the books at the beginning of season 1, and it was funny to us. We were like, ‘Imagine if we have to kiss and do this.’ And then season 3 come on and we were like, ‘Oh god,’ and then it’s like, it’s my friend. I have to kiss my friend.”

She continued, “And you can’t pretend to kiss someone, you have to really kiss them. It’s a spicy one. It’s a lot of the stuff from the books that the fans expect has made it into the show.”

The pair couldn’t help but laugh through those awkward moments, no matter how passionate they were meant to be,

“Oh my god, there was one day where we had to sort of do like a very romantic, beautifully written romantic scene. And we were just like peeing ourselves with laughter, ’cause you just have to, like, look into each other’s eyes and we were like, ‘Oh god,'” Coughlan shared.

As for how she’d describe the season, the “Derry Girls” actress said “romantic.”

“Romantic? Because I keep saying — season 1 was about passion. Season 2 was about longing. Season 3 is romance. It’s so romantic,” she gushed.

Do contain your excitement. Your first look at Bridgerton Season 3 has arrived. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/m5icMZACvM — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) June 17, 2023

As for the start-studded Netflix fan event, Coughlan said she was thrilled to be attending in person.

“It’s really special. It’s really special. Like, when I found out they were doing TUDUM live, because we did it before, you know, because of COVID, all virtually, and it was great. But there’s nothing like actually meeting the people who love the show and thanking them, and they’re so passionate,” Coughlan said.

“They’re all dressed up. They’re screaming, they’re running around. I would say I felt like Beyoncé, but I was at a Beyoncé concert the other day, and people stopped me afterwards that were fans of ‘Bridgerton’ and my friend was like, ‘No offense, but if I just saw Beyoncé, I really wouldn’t care about you,” she continued.

“They did care,” Coughlan added. “It was so amazing.”

Coughlan’s Penelope is at the centre of the action this season, as the story shifts to focus on her character and her friendship turned love affair with Colin Bridgerton (Newton). As for being at the forefront as she promotes season 3, she said it’s exciting, albeit a bit scary.

“It’s really exciting. It’s scary. I wish Luke was here. He’s in London,” she noted before sharing that Newton has a bit of FOMO over missing the event. “He’s doing amazing. He’s doing a show, but he’s sad. His FOMO is, like, next level. He was like, ‘What are you eating? What’s happening? Who’s there?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m sorry. Chris Hemsworth is in the gym this morning.'”

For more on “Bridgerton”, check out the links below.

‘Bridgerton’ Debuts First Season 3 Photos of Penelope and Colin

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Cast Announcements, Filming and Release Updates

Nicola Coughlan Reveals ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Will Focus on This Pair