Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have settled their divorce nearly three years after they first split.

According to the Declaration of Default obtained by ET, both parties reached an agreement Tuesday regarding their property and any child and spousal support issues between them.

Per the docs, “the parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court” and that the pair are asking “the court [to] approve the agreement.”

All that’s left is for the judge to sign off on the agreement and their divorce will be finalized.

The pair announced they were going their separate ways after 10 years of marriage on social media in July 2020, sharing identical statements that read, “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.”

Chambers filed to divorce the “Call Me By Your Name” star shortly after, with Hammer responding to Chambers’ divorce petition around the same time.

In the original divorce docs, Chambers cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and was seeking primary physical custody of their 2 kids, Harper, 8, and Ford, 6. Hammer, meanwhile, asked for joint legal and physical custody of the kids.

The filing came ahead of the myriad of accusations and claims levelled against Hammer from multiple women about his sexual fantasies. Hammer was also accused of rape and mental, emotional and sexual abuse by a woman named Effie.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office completed its nearly two-year investigation of the allegations made against the embattled actor last month and determined that he would not be facing charges.

In a statement made by Tiffiny Blacknell, Director of Communications for DA George Gascon, she said that was “insufficient evidence” to charge Hammer with a crime.

Following the DA’s decision, a source told ET that Hammer is elated to clear and is now working towards making things right with his children and his ex-wife.

“Armie was shocked and didn’t know that this case was going to be dropped today. He is beyond elated to clear his name and especially after spending so much money on legal bills and everything,” the source says. “His highest priority right now is making things right with his kids and Elizabeth. His biggest fear is that his kids will see negative articles about him one day, so he’s very set on building up their trust and showing them the dad and man he really is.”

While his highest priority is his family, the source also notes that Hammer is hoping to work again and is focused on his career.

The source continues, “Aside from that, he’s focused on his career and hopes and believes that he will work again. He doesn’t have anything set in place yet for what he’s going to do or what his big reveal will be, but he’s looking forward to picking up the pieces and getting his life back on track.”

Chambers, meanwhile, told ET in December 2022 that she was looking forward to the next chapter of her life following the end of her marriage to Hammer.

“I do believe that everything is happening according to God’s will and I think there’s nothing that we can’t handle and I’m excited about what God has in store for me,” she said at the time.

