The Spears family is getting back together.

On Tuesday night, Britney Spears posted a video on Instagram revealing that she and husband Sam Asghari had recently paid a visit to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

READ MORE: Sam Asghari Gushes Over Woman Of His ‘Dreams’ Britney Spears On Their First Wedding Anniversary

“It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family 😌 !!!” she wrote, along with a video of her and and her husband dancing and jumping off a boat by a sandy beach.

Until recently, the Spears sisters had reportedly been estranged amidst a feud, though earlier this week, The Daily Mail had reported from an insider that their mother, Lynn Spears, had been pushing for a reconciliation.

“Lynne is begging Britney to make amends with her sister, Jamie Lynn, now,” the source claimed. “They are both leaning toward a yes. Lynne knows that Britney does miss her sister, and she told her that the feeling is obviously mutual.”

READ MORE: Kevin Federline Slams Report Alleging He Fears Britney Spears Is On Meth, Britney Responds: ‘They All Go So Low’

News that Britney went to visit Jamie Lynn comes just three weeks after the pop star reconciled with her mother, opening up about it on Instagram.

“My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds,” Britney wrote.

“And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love 💕 you so much !!!” the singer continued, “Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”

Late last year, in an Instagram post, Britney had extended an olive branch to her mother, writing, “After no coffee for 15 years ☕️ … Mom we can go have coffee together now !!!”

The estrangement between Britney and her other family members stems from issues surrounding her conservatorship, which was managed by her father, Jamie Spears, and which was terminated in November 2021.