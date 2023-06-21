Click to share this via email

King Charles and Queen Camilla shared a special never-before-seen photo to mark Prince William’s 41st birthday on Wednesday.

The image showed a smiling Charles with William at a rehearsal for the Monarch’s May 6 coronation.

The royal family’s social media account posted the sweet image — that was taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson — with the caption: “Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today! 🎈”

William looked like he was helping to adjust Charles’ ceremonial robe in the snap.

The Prince of Wales donned a suit for the rehearsal, before wearing his Order of the Garter robe for the actual big day.

The photo comes as William celebrated Father’s Day with his kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, on Sunday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media accounts posted some adorable snaps of William with his children; one of them smiling for the camera and another more candid one.