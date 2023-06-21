The Weeknd attends ''The Idol'' photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France.

The Weeknd definitely pushes himself to the limit when working.

The Canadian hitmaker had to cancel his Toronto show last July due to the national Rogers outage, before he lost his voice and had to end his Los Angeles concert mid-show in September.

He spoke about having to extend his tour dates to play the extended shows in a candid interview with Variety, admitting: “It felt like a cursed tour! There were so many obstacles that I had to deal with and the only solution was just keep going.”

READ MORE: The Weeknd Thrills Fans As He Returns To Toronto After Postponing Concert Due To Mass Rogers Outage

The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — explained how he’d been shooting “The Idol” as well as performing and had been burning the candle at both ends.

He shared, “The truth is, it takes a toll on you, on your body. I had been shooting during the entire tour: I’d be shooting ‘The Idol’ in L.A., and then I’d have to fly to Philadelphia to do [concert] rehearsals, play the show in Philadelphia and then fly back to L.A. and shoot more ‘Idol’, and then fly back to the next East Coast city.

“And I’m somebody that, you know, I’ve performed onstage with a high fever, I’ve performed injured and had to take injections like adrenaline shots — I will die on that stage. So to be up there, defeated, where nothing is coming out of my voice… I mean, it was pretty traumatic.

“My body, my voice, had never failed me like that before. And to deal with that in front of so many people and be not be able to do anything but apologize and hopefully have that same audience come back, it was scary. But the crowd was great, they came back and we played not just one but two shows [in both Toronto and L.A.],” he went on.

READ MORE: The Weeknd Responds To Backlash Surrounding That Graphic ‘The Idol’ Sex Scene

The musician added, “But it’s crazy how much I had to work on myself after that moment, how much I had to take a seat and really heal — and in a way that I never knew I had to. Now I have some something very beautiful to show to the world because of it with the with the next project.

“I’m always changing my mind artistically — I scrap albums left and right. But the way that this film and this album shifted after that incident — for the better, by the way. So I’m excited. I feel like I’m giving you a lot here!” he laughed.