Ever since Ariana Madix’s name blew up in headlines earlier this year, it appears the reality star has been able to turn her heartbreak into profitable endeavours.

After news broke back in March that her now-ex boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, had been cheating on her with their friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss, Madix has taken on several brand partnerships — many of which have direct references to her dramatic breakup — and previously revealed on the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion that she’s made $200,000 in merchandise sales from her and co-star Katie Maloney’s website, Something About Her, which they launched for their upcoming sandwich shop business.

If Madix stays on track, she could cash in more that $1 million by the end of the year, as per branding and PR experts who spoke with Daily Mail last month.

However, the bravolebrity recently denied being a millionaire when she was spotted out in Los Angeles on Tuesday and was asked about her financial status.

“No, I’m not a millionaire,” Madix, 37, responded with a laugh.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail from her sighting, the TV personality is seen struggling to charge her electric car while flashing her midriff in a cropped black hoodie and leggings.

Aside from a number of sponsored brand deals on Madix’s Instagram — such as Uber One, BIC razors, Joyburst energy drink, finance company SoFi and Bloomingdale’s, in which she can make upwards of $100,000 per post (if her PR coverage exceeds 1 billion monthly visitors) — Madix was also announced as a star in the upcoming Lifetime movie, “Buying Back My Daughter”, as Deadline reported in March.

As of recent, Madix appears on this month’s cover of Glamour magazine and is rumoured to be joining the next season of “Dancing With The Stars”.

Elsewhere during her L.A. spotting, Madix was asked about the possibility of forgiving Leviss, to which she bluntly replied: “I don’t know her anymore.”

She also hinted at a “low-key” celebration for her 38th birthday on Saturday and admitted that last Father’s Day weekend was “not a great time for me,” given the loss of her father, who died from a shock heart attack in 2013.