Kim Kardashian still loves Kanye West’s music.

The SKIMS founder shared an Instagram Story clip on Tuesday of herself singing along to her ex-husband West and Jay-Z’s track “N****s In Paris”, while they were in the city of love.

Kardashian was attending Pharrell Williams’ debut show for Louis Vuitton, with her sharing snippets from the lavish fashion show, as well as bits from Jay-Z’s performance.

Credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian

The rapper also took the stage with Williams to perform their track “Frontin'”.

Pharrell & Hov performing “Frontin’” at Louis Vuitton SS24 menswear show pic.twitter.com/mPwbjy3mSR — 👽brittny pierre🪩 (@sleep2dream) June 20, 2023

Kardashian dressed to impress, as per usual, for the star-studded event.

Men's Spring-Summer 2024 Show. Contemporary dandy silhouettes encrusted with pearls and crystals boldly paraded down the Pont Neuf Bridge for Pharrell Williams' debut collection. Watch the full show at https://t.co/zXVDQvzT0J#LVMenSS24 #LouisVuitton #PharrellWilliams pic.twitter.com/EjLK22CLI6 — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) June 21, 2023

The reality TV star donned a camouflage ensemble, that she teamed with an oversized, furry fanny pack.

She also wore a long coat and showed off her enviable abs in a camouflage bra top.