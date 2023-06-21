Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Before Adele purchased Sylvester Stallone’s Los Angeles mansion last year, she had one stipulation — the Rocky statue must stay.

Stallone, who’s famous for his portrayal of the warrior-like boxer in the “Rocky” franchise, had a statue of the fictional character he created that overlooks the property’s pool.

READ MORE: Sylvester Stallone Recalls Rivalry With Arnold Schwarzenegger: ‘He Was Superior’

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, the “Rambo” star, 76, confessed that he “did” want to take the statue with him, however Adele, 35, wouldn’t let him.

“She said, ‘That’s a no deal. That’s gonna blow the whole deal,'” Stallone recalled. “She wanted the statue.”

READ MORE: Adele Hilariously Tells Concertgoers She Developed ‘Jock Itch’ From Sweating Excessively Onstage

Fortunately for Adele, the actor was willing to leave it behind.

In early 2022, reports surfaced that Adele and boyfriend, Rich Paul, purchased the eight-bedroom, 10.5-bathroom estate for a discounted price of $58 million.