The trailer for “Priscilla” is here.

The upcoming flick — which is based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me — stars Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny in the leading roles of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

The teaser gives fans a glimpse of their love story.

A synopsis reads, “When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend.

“Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.”

“Priscilla” poster. Credit: A24

Elvis and Priscilla were married for six years, from 1967 to 1973, after meeting in 1959 when she was just 14 and he was 24.

The pair share daughter Lisa Marie Presley, who tragically died on January 12, 2023 at age 54.

“Priscilla” is set to be released in October.