Bryan Cranston can do an epic impression of Ariana Madix, without ever watching “Vanderpump Rules”.

The “Breaking Bad” actor appeared on Tuesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”, where host Andy Cohen asked him to recreate Madix’ “VPR” finale monologue of her ranting at her cheating ex Tom Sandoval.

“Is it alright if I don’t know what I’m doing?” Cranston questioned, admitting he’d never seen the show during the “Clubhouse Playhouse” skit.

Cranston began, “I’ve been with you for nine years, when you were literally f**king, like, wearing combat boots and skinny jeans and didn’t have a dime to your name.”

She continued, referencing Raquel Leviss, who he had a months-long affair with while still dating Madix, “Oh now, now, you got a little bit of money, a little bar, a little band, and this girl is going to act enamoured with you?

“Because that’s what you want. You want someone to just gas you up.”

Cranston, as Madix, said Sandoval was “worth nothing,” before concluding: “I regret ever loving you,” he added, attempting to hide his mock tears from the camera.

“End scene!” Cohen insisted, adding: “Bravo! Give the man an Emmy!”