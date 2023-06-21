Click to share this via email

Scottie Pippen and his wife Larsa Pippen share a laugh with Benny the Chicago Bulls' mascot.

Larsa Pippen will reportedly get a cut of her ex-husband Scottie Pippen’s retirement plan from the Chicago Bulls.

Larsa and Scottie tied the knot in 1997, before their divorce was officially finalized in 2021.

They previously split in 2016, but got back together before splitting again in 2018.

According to Radar Online, who claimed to have obtained court documents, Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the Chicago Bulls 401k Savings Plan Trust.

Radar Online wrote, “The account was found to be community property of the marital estate. Per the filing, Larsa will receive 50% of all account balances as of the plan valuation date closest to the parties’ date of marital separation November 3, 2016.”

Scottie played for the Chicago Bulls from 1987-1998. The court docs stated the agreement was signed on June 15, 2023.

Larsa has recently been hitting headlines due to her relationship with Marcus Jordan, whose dad Michael Jordan famously didn’t see eye-to-eye with Larsa’s ex Scottie over the years. The pair were teammates on the Chicago Bulls in the ’90s.

Despite the falling out, Larsa has insisted that doesn’t affect her and Marcus’ romance.

During an appearance on the “Tamron Hall Show” earlier this year, Larsa said Marcus’ parents were “fine” with them dating, adding: “Everyone’s fine.”