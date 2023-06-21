Everyone deals with traumatic events in different ways.

The stepson of Hamish Harding, one of the people aboard the missing submersible that was touring the Titanic wreck over the weekend, is under fire for going to see a Blink-182 concert while the search is still ongoing.

Brian Szasz tweeted out on Monday that he was going to the concert, and while he was “devastated,” he said he was attending the show “so you guys can give me hope and cheer me up.”

@blink182 ⁦@tomdelonge⁩ ⁦@travisbarker⁩ @markhoppis My stepdad Hamish is on this submarine lost at sea. I’m devastated but coming to the San Diego show tonight so you guys can give me hope and cheer me up.🖤🙏 https://t.co/Chsw3bmGU8 — Brian (@audioguy182) June 19, 2023

He also shared more tweets about attending, including a video of Blink-182 onstage performing.

Blink 182 gets us through life’s toughest times! — Brian (@audioguy182) June 21, 2023

But Szasz also came in for a lot of criticism and pillorying on Twitter for deciding to go to the concert while his stepdad was still missing.

To one person who kindly showed their support, he tweeted back that the show “helped me cope!”

It helped me cope! — Brian (@audioguy182) June 21, 2023

In an Instagram Story post, he defended himself, explaining, “What am I supposed to do sit at home and watch the news? Not sorry this band has helped me through hard times since 1998.”

On Facebook he also wrote, “It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!”

He later removed the post, explaining that his mother, Linda “asked me to delete all related posts” for the sake of “privacy.”

Among the many who criticized the audio engineer was Cardi B, who took to her own Instagram Story with a video, featuring a filter in which she was being hugged by a de-skinned human body.

“People was like, ‘Well, what is he supposed to do? Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him himself?’ Yes,” she said. “You’re supposed to be at the house, sad. You’re supposed to be crying for me. You’re supposed to be right next to the phone, waiting to hear any updates about me. You’re supposed to be [consoling] your mom.”

She also insinuated that Szasz attending the concert indicated that she didn’t actually care about his stepfather, a billionaire British businessman.

“I’d rather be broke,” she said. “I’d rather be broke and poor, but knowing that I’m loved.”

Szasz did not appreciate Cardi’s comments, responding on Twitter, “What a pos trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families suffering.”

⁦@iamcardib⁩ What a pos trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families suffering. I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class! https://t.co/SyF4eMX0uX — Brian (@audioguy182) June 21, 2023

Cardi B We know all your latest releases are trash but is your career this desperate for attention now?? https://t.co/SyF4eMX0uX — Brian (@audioguy182) June 21, 2023

In another Tweet, he continued to call out Cardi B, saying she was “desperate for attention.”

The Titanic tourist submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, when missing on Sunday morning with five people aboard, including Harding, as well as OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush. As yet, the sub has not been found.