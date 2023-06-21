Traditional hoop dance artist and TikTok star James Jones, a.k.a. Notorious Cree, reveals he has a music album on the way — a project that has stemmed from finding fame through his entertaining yet educational TikTok videos.

During our exclusive interview with Jones, the Canadian artist from the Tallcree First Nation in Alberta, told ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman that he didn’t expect his videos would teach so many people about indigenous culture, admitting it made him realized how ignorant people in North America are to Indigenous culture.

“My intentions when I joined TikTok, I was honestly just really bored,” he shared, referring to the 2020 pandemic. “We were in lockdown with COVID and stuff, and I just wanted to spread some, as we say, good medicine, do some dancing videos. I never imagined that people would be interested or people wanted to learn more. But it also opened my eyes that there’s just not a lot of, especially then, there just wasn’t, you know… people didn’t know anything about Indigenous culture.

“It felt like a lot of people didn’t even really know that we were still around,” he confessed. “So there were just so many non-Indigenous people who were just wondering, ‘Hey, like, wow, I’ve never seen this before. we don’t see this on TV. We don’t see this in mainstream social media or anything like that. So, yeah, it was really just eye opening for me, the amount of people that didn’t know anything.”

Nonetheless, Jones, who was included in the first ever 2023 TikTok Indigenous Visionary Voices List — which recognizes visionary creatives, among others, using the platform to educate, entertain, and advocate for the Indigenous community — has been surprised by the amount of people he’s connected with over social media, including artists who’ve reached out.

“Diplo is one of the artists that I’ve listened to for a really long time. And yeah, we kind of like met through social media,” he revealed, “and it’s just really cool.”

As for whether the popular social media figure has a dream list of artists he’d like to work with, Jones shared there are “so many” he’d “really love to collaborate with.”

That’s when he revealed: “I’m also making my own music album.

“I have a music album coming out. It should be out by next month,” he said of the project that he’s currently “putting together.”

“It’s going to be like powwow music, mixed with kind of EDM, kind of house and that kind of stuff,” he continued. “I’ve always been a huge fan of DJ Tiesto, so I feel like that would be a really cool collaboration.”

Though the album is untitled, Jones shared that he’s playing around with “a few different ideas. Probably something traditional from my territory.”

He also noted that, in addition to him singing on the album, he’s also “collaborating with some other amazing Indigenous artists as well as producers,” including some of his “really good friends” who will sing next to him.

When asked if he’ll showcase his music on social media, Jones emphasized, “Yes.

“I just really want to dance to my own music. I’ve had a lot of music ideas for a long time,” he said, “and I just feel like I never put them into fruition and I’m finally doing it now. So I’m really excited about that project.”