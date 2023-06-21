Larsa Pippen would be open to getting married again following her divorce from husband of 24 years Scottie Pippen.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star chatted to ET Canada’s Laura Ward alongside her boyfriend Marcus Jordan. The couple launched their iHeartRadio podcast “Separation Anxiety with Larsa and Marcus” earlier this month.

Pippen, 48, insisted of whether she’d be up for tying the knot again, “I would. I like being married. I like the commitment. I like the family aspect. And I like building a life with someone. So definitely, I think I’d get married again. No pressure, though.”

Jordan, 32, laughed, insisting there was “no pressure to take.”

READ MORE: How Ex-Teammates Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen Feel About Marcus Jordan And Larsa Pippen’s Relationship Amid Ongoing Feud

Ward also asked what relationship advice the couple — who have a 16-year age gap — would have for fans, given they’re more loved-up than ever.

Pippen insisted, “You know what? I think like a lot of times… it’s like you have to pick a good person more so than like the age. Because I feel like when I would think about my list, age would never even be on my list or where a person lived or like certain things.

“I think like it’s 2023. We have to be open minded. You have to be like, ‘Listen, I want to meet someone that’s open minded and nice and caring and all the qualities that I feel like people wanted back in the day.’ Those are the things that last in 2023. All this other like hocus pocus stuff in 2023 is like, like this fast dating. And like, I just don’t think that stuff has got longevity.”

READ MORE: Larsa Pippen To Receive A Cut Of Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen’s Chicago Bulls Retirement Plan: Report

‌Jordan added, “Yeah, I feel like timing is everything. You know, and again, for us, it started with a strong foundation of, you know, being friends first and getting to know each other over a longer period of time.

“And so I think, once we started to finally hang out, you know, the chemistry was already there. And we kind of weeded through all of that early stage of getting to know each other.

“So, I think the advice that I would have for our listeners is just, you know, move at your own pace. Block out all of the noise. Because I feel like that’s a common thread these days, you know, people like to build you up to tear you down. And so I think as long as you’re solid in your foundation and you live in their truth, then you know, be happy.”

See more from the lovebirds’ ET Canada chat in the clip below.