Ava Max is the latest pop star to be attacked while performing onstage.

During a concert in L.A. on Tuesday night, a man rushed the stage and hit Max in the eye, apparently causing injury.

“He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye,” the singer said in a tweet following the incident, adding, “He’s never coming to a show again.”

Video of the incident was shared to Twitter as well, showing the man just managing to reach out and make contact with Max’s face before being pulled away by security.

The singer is seen reacting by grabbing her eye, but continuing on with her dance moves to finish out the song, before making her way off the stage in the middle of the set.

Max did not share any further information about her condition.

This incident is the second in recent days, in which a high-profile singer was attacked while performing.

Over the weekend, the NYPD arrested and charged a 27-year-old man who threw a phone at Beba Rexha as she was ending her concert, causing her to collapse, and sending her to hospital to get stitches and leaving her with a bruised eye.