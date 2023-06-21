There’s no bad blood between Taylor Sheridan and his leading man.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the “Yellowstone” creator opened up about star Kevin Costner’s early exit from the hit drama.

READ MORE: ‘Yellowstone’ Ending With Season 5, Sequel Series Ordered After Kevin Costner Exit

Reports and rumours about Costner’s desire to depart or reduce his time on the show had been leaking out for several months, as the actor has turned his attention to his planned four-film western epic, “Horizon”.

“My last conversation with Kevin was that he had this passion project he wanted to direct. He and the network were arguing about when he could be done with ‘Yellowstone’. I said, ‘We can certainly work a schedule toward [his preferred exit date],’ which we did,” Sheridan. explained.

The creator reiterated that any issues behind the scenes on the show were not a result of his relationship with Costner.

“My opinion of Kevin as an actor hasn’t altered,” he said. “His creation of John Dutton is symbolic and powerful … and I’ve never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone.”

Sheridan continued, “But once lawyers get involved, then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting. He took a lot of this on the chin and I don’t know that anyone deserves it. His movie seems to be a great priority to him and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope [the movie is] worth it — and that it’s a good one.”

READ MORE: Kevin Costner Teases New Movie Amid ‘Yellowstone’ Drama And Christine Baumgartner Divorce

Costner’s exit comes after the show has already aired the first half of its fifth season, with the rest of the season, the show’s last, still waiting to go into production.

According to THR, there continue to be discussions with Costner about returning briefly in order to bring proper closure to his character, John Dutton.

“I’m disappointed,” Sheridan said, adding that despite Costner’s early exit, his overall plans for the show’s finale remain largely unchanged. “It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it.”

Last month, it was announced that “Yellowstone” would end with its fifth season finale in November, setting the stage for a sequel series to debut in December.