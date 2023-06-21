Chad Stahelski is confident in the current discussions with the Academy about expanding the awards categories.

The “John Wick” director campaigned vocally for a stunt section in the Academy Awards during his press tour for the fourth film.

In a recent interview with Comicbookmovie.com, he hinted that it may have been a successful campaign as there have been conversations “in the last couple of months”.

“We’ve been meeting with members of the Academy and actually having these conversations, and, to be honest, it’s been nothing but incredibly positive, incredibly instructional,” Stahelski said. “I think, for the first time, we’ve made real movement forward to making this happen.”

In fact, they were going so well, he wouldn’t be surprised if audiences saw the switch-up pretty soon.

The filmmaker said they “can happen as soon as, you know, the next Oscars, or at least the one after that. At the latest, the next three or four years.”

“The question is, we haven’t had the real talks about how do you even determine what to award,” Stahleski said. “Like is it for best stunt? Is it best choreography? Best action sequence? Best stunt ensemble? Does the stunt coordinator get it? The guy doing the gag get it? The martial arts choreographer? The fight choreography? The stunt double? The second unit director? The editor? Who gets the award? All these are great questions that just need to be talked about by smart individuals on both sides of it, the stunt community and the Academy.”

The “John Wick” film series, for example, has three fight choreographers alone.

Despite some details that still needed ironing out, Stahelski was positive about where the discussion was at.

“For the last three months, we’ve been talking to members of the Academy, getting this huge machine up and running to have these discussions and, again, to be open and fair about both sides,” the director added. “Both sides have been incredibly positive. There is no one that we’ve met so far that thinks antagonistically to this like everybody on both sides wants this to happen. They want stunts at the Oscars. It’s going to happen. It’s just how do we do it as fair and as thought out as possible.”

The 96th Academy Awards are set to take place on Mar. 10, 2024.