Maya Hawke gave Andy Cohen some good family gossip on Tuesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.
The 24-year-old — who is the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman — spoke about the time she “lied” to her parents as a teenager during a “High School Me!” segment.
Hawke recalled, “I said I was going to therapy and I really went to lose my virginity.
“I can’t believe I just said that,” she went on, adding: “My father was very, very upset.”
READ MORE: Maya Hawke And Rupert Friend On Their Viral Dancing Moment At Cannes: ‘It Was A Dare’
Maya explained how her dad “gave me a really hard time,” however, she made a wise decision when it came to ending the argument.
The “Stranger Things” star continued, “He went, ‘Where were you? Where did you go?’ And I said, ‘How am I supposed to have secrets if I’m not allowed to tell lies?'”
READ MORE: Billie Eillish Shares Met Bathroom Selfie With Elle Fanning, Halle Bailey And Maya Hawke
Maya’s fellow guest and “Asteroid City” co-star, Bryan Cranston, quipped, “Put that on a bumper sticker right now.”
Andy pointed out, “I would think, knowing your father, that he actually respected that,” as Maya confirmed: “He did!”
She added, “He was like, ‘F**k this kid!’ He was like, ‘Oh, that’s good. Foiled again!'”