Maya Hawke gave Andy Cohen some good family gossip on Tuesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

The 24-year-old — who is the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman — spoke about the time she “lied” to her parents as a teenager during a “High School Me!” segment.

Hawke recalled, “I said I was going to therapy and I really went to lose my virginity.

“I can’t believe I just said that,” she went on, adding: “My father was very, very upset.”

Maya explained how her dad “gave me a really hard time,” however, she made a wise decision when it came to ending the argument.

The “Stranger Things” star continued, “He went, ‘Where were you? Where did you go?’ And I said, ‘How am I supposed to have secrets if I’m not allowed to tell lies?'”

Maya’s fellow guest and “Asteroid City” co-star, Bryan Cranston, quipped, “Put that on a bumper sticker right now.”

Andy pointed out, “I would think, knowing your father, that he actually respected that,” as Maya confirmed: “He did!”

She added, “He was like, ‘F**k this kid!’ He was like, ‘Oh, that’s good. Foiled again!'”