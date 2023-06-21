Click to share this via email

Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her love.

Over the weekend, the “Mean Girls” star shared an Instagram post marking her husband Bader Shammas’ 36th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my love, my light, my everything! 😘🎂❤️,” she wrote, along with a photo of Shammas in the cockpit of a plane.

She added, “words cannot express my love for you. Always always, forever and ever! 🥰 Happy Happy Birthday!!”

Lohan also shared a selfie with Shammas.

The couple, who tied the knot in April 2022, and in March 2023, Lohan announced that they are expecting their first child.

Shammas wasn’t the only birthday boy in Lohan’s life, though. She also shared a post celebrating her brother Dakota, who turned 27 on Friday.

“Happy Birthday Dakota!!! I love you!!! May you have a blessed Birthday filled with love and laughter ❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂🙏🎉🎉❤️❤️,” Lohan wrote in an Instagram post.