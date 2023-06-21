Click to share this via email

Keith Urban is showing his love for his wife.

On Tuesday, Nicole Kidman turned 56 years old, and her husband celebrated the occasion with a heartfelt post on his Instagram account.

“To my gorgeous, sexy, adventurous, curious, nature loving, owl spotting, artist, wife: happy birthday baby !!!!!! xxxxxx,” she wrote.

Urban shared the birthday wishes along with a photo of Kidman in the woods looking up at an owl sitting on a tree branch.

Just days earlier, Kidman was the one celebrating her husband.

“Happy Father’s Day to the coolest dad there is! You are so loved by all of us! Your girls ❤️,” she wrote, sharing an image of Urban behind the wheel of a go kart.

The couple first met in 2005, and tied the knot in Australia a year later. They share two daughters.

Kidman also shares two children with ex-husband Tom Cruise.