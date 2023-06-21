The wildcats will be taking their final bow this summer.

Disney+ announced today that “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” will be ending with its fourth season.

The Emmy-nominated spin-off series takes place in the same universe as the popular “High School Musical” movies and are the company’s most successful franchise to date. “HSM:TM:TS” also takes the title for longest-running series on Disney+.

READ MORE: ‘High School Musical’ Original Cast Members Join ‘HSMTMTS’ For Season 4

“After four years at East High, it’s time to graduate. This will be our final, endgame season,” said series creator and executive producer Tim Federle. “This show brought the most extraordinary cast – and crew, and collaborators – to my life. To the fans, who embraced our super-meta series: we ‘don’t not love you.’ We can’t wait to share this epic 4th act with you all.”

High School Musical: The Musical The Series – Photo: Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical The Series – Photo: Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical The Series – Photo: Disney+

The series launched on Disney+ in 2019 and was the star vehicle for Grammy Award-winner Olivia Rodrigo, Tony Award-nominee Julia Lester, singer-songwriter Joshua Bassett, and Dara Reneé, who made her songwriting debut on the series and stars in the upcoming Disney+ Original movie “Descendants: The Rise of Red.”

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Poses For Photos With Joshua Bassett At ‘High School Musical’ Season 3 Premiere

It also boasted a bevvy of impressive guest stars including Jordan Fisher, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jojo Siwa, Derek Hough, and many more.

All eight episodes of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” will release on Disney+ on Aug. 9.