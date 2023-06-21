Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Zendaya sparked an online frenzy after the first trailer for director Luca Guadagnino’s new film “Challengers” was released.

The actress plays tennis pro Tashi in the eagerly-anticipated flick, starring alongside Josh O’Connor as Patrick and Mike Faist as Art.

The teaser shows things heating up between the trio on and off the court, with one part seemingly showing them about to have a threesome… however, that’s not the bit that got the internet talking.

READ MORE: ‘Challengers’ Trailer: Zendaya Is A Tennis Pro With Two Lovers In Luca Guadagnino’s New Drama

Zendaya — who is dating Tom Holland in real life — says at one point: “I’m taking such good care of my little white boys.”

See some of the reaction below.

“I’m taking such good care of my little white boys.” That line. Has me shook to my core. Lmfaooooooooo WHOOOOOOOOOOA — Stone Cold Shea Jackson (@OsheaJacksonJr) June 20, 2023

"i'm taking such good care of my little white boys" IM SJDJDJJSIISISJ pic.twitter.com/rcXRpI5toX — cat (@judeduarted) June 21, 2023

“i’m taking such good care of my little white boys” 😭 i love tashi already pic.twitter.com/BCeeesSkHY — emily (@_softdaya) June 20, 2023

“i’m taking such good care of my little white boys” pic.twitter.com/5HV6o3pNEy — jul3sss (@n3pttuneee) June 21, 2023

“i’m taking such good care of my little white boys” oh zendaya that oscar already has your name on it pic.twitter.com/gzmawePoZI — ρℓαувσу🩷 (@versaceplayboi) June 20, 2023

tashi saying “i’m taking such good care of my little white boys” sent me into oblivion. i know zendaya busted out laughing after saying that 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4PNop8cQJE — ♡ (@laacolee) June 20, 2023

As Tashi gets injured and time goes on in the film, she marries Art, but after Patrick comes back into the picture, things get complicated again, as seen in the clip.

READ MORE: ‘Challengers’, Starring Zendaya, To Forgo Theatrical Release In France And Premiere On Prime Video Instead

The official description for the movie reads, “’Challengers’ stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court.

“Married to a champion on a losing streak, Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend.

“As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.”

“Challengers” opens in theatres Sept. 15.