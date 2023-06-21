The latest Marvel series is drawing some unexpected controversy.

In an interview with Polygon, series director Ali Selim confirmed that the opening credits for the Samuel L. Jackson-led “Secret Invasion” were created using AI.

The director explained that the choice to have an AI-generated credits sequence was in keeping with the show’s themes.

“When we reached out to the AI vendors, that was part of it — it just came right out of the shape-shifting, Skrull world identity, you know? ‘Who did this?’ ‘Who is this?’” Selim said.

He admitted that like most people, he doesn’t “really understand” how artificial intelligence tools work, but found the technology was helpful in taking on the dark tone the show required.

“We would talk to them about ideas and themes and words, and then the computer would go off and do something,” Selim said of working with Method Studios, the visual effects company behind the sequence. “And then we could change it a little bit by using words, and it would change.”

The interview sparked immediate backlash on Twitter, with many decrying the use of AI on ethical grounds, with concern for the technology replacing artists’ jobs, as well as issues surrounding data scraping and plagiarism.

Others also objected to the AI credits on aesthetic grounds, while others simply cracked jokes about it.

