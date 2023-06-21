Samuel L. Jackson is sticking up for his “Captain Marvel” co-star.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, the “Secret Invasion” star sounded off on the treatment Brie Larson has received from sexist corners of the Marvel fandom.

“Brie’s a stronger person than people give her credit for,” he said. “We had done [‘Kong: Skull Island’] together, which was not the most wonderful experience for either of us. We became great friends during that particular experience because we were having such a hard time.”

The actor continued, “Then, when she was doing her movie [‘Unicorn Store’] and trying to get a particular actor, I was in the makeup trailer with her and was like, ‘Why are you trying to hire this other actor and not trying to get me to do your movie?’ She said, ‘I didn’t think you’d ever do it… so, will you?’ And I was like, ‘Let’s do it.'”

According to Jackson, his friendship with Larson only grew stronger from there.

“Then, we bonded through the election while we were doing her movie when Donald Trump won. She was broken and I was like, ‘Don’t let ‘em break you. You have to be strong now,'” he recalled.

“Then, when she got ‘Captain Marvel’, she called me and was like, ‘They want me in the Marvel Universe. Should I do it?’ And I was like, ‘Hell yeah! Let’s do it!'”

Finally addressing the backlash she’s gotten, Jackson said, “But she’s not going to let any of that stuff destroy her. These incel dudes who hate strong women, or the fact that she’s a feminist who has an opinion and expressed it? Everybody wants people to be who they want them to be. She is who she is, and she’s genuinely that.”

Jackson will next star alongside Larson in the upcoming sequel “The Marvels”.