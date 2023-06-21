Hilaria Baldwin is pretty sure she’s not going to be having any more children.

In an interview with Romper, the mother of seven reveals that she’s done having babies — probably.

“This is probably, most definitely, almost completely my last baby,” she said.

“I’m always afraid to say it,” she admitted. “I was putting away my maternity clothes recently and was like, ‘I’m afraid to give them away, because then I’ll find out I’m pregnant.'”

While she may be ready to stop having kids, her husband may not be on the same page.

“Every single time I have a baby, my OB writes down the vasectomy doctor on a Post-It, and I bring it home to Alec,” she added. “He hasn’t done it yet.”