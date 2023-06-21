Kevin Costner’s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, is asking for some big bucks on behalf of the couple’s three children.

People has obtained legal documents indicating that she’s seeking a whopping $248,000 a month in child support, with those court filings listing that sum as the “total for all three children.”

In the filing, Baumgartner claims that the amount requested “is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle” and is requesting that Costner also foot the bill entirely for the cost of private-school tuition, extracurricular activities/sports and healthcare expenses for the three children, who range in age from 13 to 16.

READ MORE: Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Fires Back After Lawyer’s Attempt To Kick Her Out Of Their Home

A request for spousal support, however, was not included in the request for order, which was filed Friday, June 16 in the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Barbara.

The documents list Costner’s 2022 income at $19,517,0641, while the family’s pre-tax expenses total $6,645,285, leaving the family with a net income, after all expenses and taxes, at $7,595,520. Among the expenses listed are trips to Hawaii, Aspen and the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Aspen, in addition to entertaining costs, including the services of caterers and/or chefs.

READ MORE: Kevin Costner Didn’t Initiate Divorce: ‘It Was Not Anything He Wanted,’ Says Source

In addition, the court documents state that the cost of maintaining their various properties amounts to approximately $2 million a year.

Reps for both Costner and Baumgartner did not respond to People‘s request for comment.

Meanwhile, People is also reporting on a court filing in which Baumgartner claims that Costner broke the news of their divorce to their three children — Grace, 13, Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 16 — about their divorce in a brief Zoom call while he was on location in Las Vegas working on a shoot.

“The children’s welfare has always been my highest priority, and I was concerned they would find out about the divorce before Kevin and I could tell them. It was important for me that we tell the children in person and together,” she alleged.

In the court documents, she expressed concern that their children would learn of the divorce from an “outside source,” and included “several articles about the importance of talking to the children as a united front,” in the expectation that they would break the news together.

READ MORE: Kevin Costner’s Wife Christine Baumgartner Spotted Without Wedding Ring After Filing For Divorce

“He disregarded my proposal to do what I felt was right based on research and my relationship with the children. Instead, he insisted that he had the right to tell them that we were getting divorced ‘first’ and tell them privately ‘without me present,'” she continued.

“After a 24-year relationship, from his hotel room in Las Vegas, Kevin told our three children that we were getting divorced over a 10-minute Zoom call without me present,” she added. “I am still confused by his motivation to do this via a very short Zoom session, especially since he was planning on being home five days later. He also could have easily come home from Las Vegas to have the conversation in person.”