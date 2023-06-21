Kevin Costner’s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, is asking for some big bucks on behalf of the couple’s three children.

People has obtained legal documents indicating that she’s seeking a whopping $248,000 a month in child support, with those court filings listing that sum as the “total for all three children.”

In the filing, Baumgartner claims that the amount requested “is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle” and is requesting that Costner also foot the bill entirely for the cost of private-school tuition, extracurricular activities/sports and healthcare expenses for the three children, who range in age from 13 to 16.

A request for spousal support, however, was not included in the request for order, which was filed Friday, June 16 in the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Barbara.

The documents list Costner’s 2022 income at $19,517,0641, while the family’s pre-tax expenses total $6,645,285, leaving the family with a net income, after all expenses and taxes, at $7,595,520. Among the expenses listed are trips to Hawaii, Aspen and the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Aspen, in addition to entertaining costs, including the services of caterers and/or chefs.

In addition, the court documents state that the cost of maintaining their various properties amounts to approximately $2 million a year.

Reps for both Costner and Baumgartner did not respond to People‘s request for comment.