Machine Gun Kelly’s new tattoo artist is someone close to home.

The singer revealed on Instagram that he’s sporting new ink, done by none other than his 13-year-old daughter Casie.

The proud father shared the post with the caption, “my daughter said summer vacation, we ended up at hellfest”.

A carousel of photos showing the two mid-tattoo, as well as pics of the singer performing at the festival accompanied the post.

The two frequently step out at red carpet events, as recently as Saturday’s Dolce & Gabbana event for Milan Fashion Week. Kelly shares Casie with his ex Emma Cannon.

Fans adored the photo with one writing, “The photo while you’re holding Cassie’s hand while sleeping is literally adorable and so wholesome 😭💕”, and another adding, “the way you love your daughter and she loves you is the kind of love we all should have in our lives”.

The post comes amid news of the singer’s reconciliation with his fiancée Megan Fox, whom he was experiencing a rough patch recently.