Kendall Jenner may be a member of the first family of reality television, but is now admitting it’s not the kind of life she would have chosen for herself.

In a new cover story in WSJ. Magazine‘s Summer Digital issue, the model and “Kardashians” star opens up about feeling out of place among the rest of her famous family.

“I was born into this life, but I didn’t choose this life,” she said.

Being a celebrity, she admitted, isn’t something that’s come naturally to her.

“I’m not built for this by any means. I’m not good at it,” she continued. “I do it, and I’ve learned how to do it.”

In fact, she feels like her sisters, particularly Kim, were born with an innate ability to embrace stardom. “[Kim’s] like, ‘I used to go to Kitson on Robertson just to get photographed….’ I think she was built for [this life],” Jenner observed.

“It took me [almost] 20 years to be like, OK, I guess I’m getting used to it now and it’s fine and I get it,” she added.

“I obviously understand I fall under the umbrella of the Kardashian sisters,” she noted. “It’s just weird to me… because I am just like my dad in so many ways. I’m such a Jenner, in my opinion.”