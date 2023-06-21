Elizabeth Debicki was cast in the high-profile role of Princess Diana in the fifth season of “The Crown”, and will be reprising in the sixth.

However, she never originally intended on playing Diana. As she explained in an interview with Deadline, she had auditioned for an altogether different role on Netflix hit.

“I auditioned for a small part in Season 2,” she said, explaining she was looking to be cast in one of the smaller cameo-style roles in that season.

“I went in and auditioned for it, and did not get that part, but they saw something Diana-y in the audition, unintentionally. So, a combination of me doing bad acting and somehow good acting at the same time,” Debicki continued.

“They called my agent, saying, ‘Not that part, but we’d like to keep her in the Diana-mix,’ which was about 4,000 years down the road. So, I thought, ‘Oh, well, better luck next time.’ I had hoped, as one does, especially in the beginning of your career, when people say things all the time. They would say, ‘You know what? You would be amazing in this or that,’ and there’s a piece of you that hopes it’s going to come to fruition. But you don’t really let yourself believe it, because then you’d be constantly shattered by a sense of rejection,” she explained.

She had moved on and forgotten about “The Crown”, until “about four or five years later, they actually came back around, and they said, ‘Oh yeah, you’ve always been the person that we had in mind. Would you be interested?’ By that point, Emma [Corrin] had already been cast and they had begun to shoot Season 4 Diana. I remember hearing about Emma being cast, and thinking, again, ‘Oh well, better luck next time.’ Because I didn’t know how many seasons they were intending to do. That’s how it happened. It’s a strange road to what has ended up being the most amazing job of my career, and yeah, did not see it coming really, although I had hoped it would come,” she added.

As for the original role she’d auditioned for, Debicki is refusing to divulge any details.

“I’d never tell anyone what the role I auditioned for was, because the person who ended up playing it was amazing,” she said.

When she was ultimately offered the role of Diana, Debicki had already become a fan of the show, and jumped at the opportunity.

“Because Season 1 had just come out a week or two before, and I had binged the whole thing. My friend Vanessa [Kirby] was playing Princess Margaret, and it was like this huge television event, Season 1 of ‘The Crown’. It was so lush and beautiful and expensive, and everyone was doing such good acting. I was like, ‘Holy hell, this is the best TV I’ve ever seen.’ When they said, ‘Come in and do it,’ I said, ‘Absolutely,” she recalled.