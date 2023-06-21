“Nine Perfect Strangers” has been greenlit for a second season.
Deadline reports that after rumours have been circulating for a while, Hulu has approved a second season for the thriller.
READ MORE: ‘Vanderpump Villa’ Coming To Hulu Following Dramatic ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale
Starring Nicole Kidman, who also serves as executive producer, the original limited series followed the actress and a group of strangers around her, including Two-time Oscar nominee Liv Ullmann, Emmy winner Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus,” “The Last Of Us”), Dolly de Leon (“Triangle Of Sadness”), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (DC’s “Legends of Tomorrow”) and Turkish actor Aras Aydin.
Season 2 is reportedly following a similar formula to season 1, but setting it in the Swiss Alps. Nine city-dwelling strangers escape to a boutique wellness resort run by Kidman’s character.
READ MORE: Randall Emmett Condemns Upcoming Hulu Documentary As ‘Vindictive Hit Piece’
The series is based on “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty’s book, Nine Perfect Strangers, the first season was originally a limited series. It debuted in September 2021 as Hulu’s most-watched original ever.