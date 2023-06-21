Nine Perfect Strangers -- “Episode Four” - Episode 104 -- As the guests learn more about Tranquillum’s unique protocols, everyone must decide if they will continue under Masha’s care. Meanwhile, Masha is receiving mysterious threats of her own. Masha (Nicole Kidman), shown. (Photo by: Vince Valitutti/Hulu)

“Nine Perfect Strangers” has been greenlit for a second season.

Deadline reports that after rumours have been circulating for a while, Hulu has approved a second season for the thriller.

Starring Nicole Kidman, who also serves as executive producer, the original limited series followed the actress and a group of strangers around her, including Two-time Oscar nominee Liv Ullmann, Emmy winner Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus,” “The Last Of Us”), Dolly de Leon (“Triangle Of Sadness”), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (DC’s “Legends of Tomorrow”) and Turkish actor Aras Aydin.

Season 2 is reportedly following a similar formula to season 1, but setting it in the Swiss Alps. Nine city-dwelling strangers escape to a boutique wellness resort run by Kidman’s character.

The series is based on “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty’s book, Nine Perfect Strangers, the first season was originally a limited series. It debuted in September 2021 as Hulu’s most-watched original ever.