Kendall Jenner wants to set the record straight on her viral cucumbers moment.

The “Kardashians” star set the internet abuzz last year in May when she was shown attempting to cut a cucumber with a really strange technique on the reality show.

Looking back on the moment, Jenner wanted to clarify that she did know her way around the kitchen.

“Let me just say I successfully cut ‘The Cucumber,’” she told WSJ. “So if anyone says I cannot cut cucumber, I physically cut the cucumber and I did it tastefully. I didn’t hurt anybody. So I can cut cucumbers.”

In fact, she admitted she spends a lot of time cooking dishes like rice pilaf with herbed chicken and vegetables for friends.

The moment in question showed Jenner crossing her arms to cut the cucumber, drawing concern from her mother Kris Jenner who told her to “be careful” with the knife.

Jenner admitted at the time she was “kinda scared”.