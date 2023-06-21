Click to share this via email

Vanessa Kirby is shedding light on the MCU universe rumours.

ET Canada’s Sangita Patel caught up with Kirby at the “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” premiere in Rome, where she brought up rumours that Kirby was in set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to buzz, Kirby is in the running to play Sue Storm, a.k.a. the Invisible Girl, in Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Fantastic Four” movie.

Kirby neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, but didn’t exactly shoot them down, either.

“I love the MCU universe and yeah, it would be an honour to join them,” Kirby said.

“And I really love Kevin. I think he’s a visionary,” she added, referring to Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige.

“All I can say is that it would be an honour to join them [the MCU] in any element,” she added.

In the meantime, Kirby can be seen starring alongside Tom Cruise in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”, which hits theatres July 12.