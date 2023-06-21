Orville Peck has some unfortunate news for fans, and is “heartbroken” to have to share it.

On Wednesday, June 21, the country singer and LGBTQ+ icon took to Instagram to reveal he’s decided to postpone all the upcoming concerts on his Bronco tour, after performing just one date, a sold-out show at the the Theater at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

“I am completely heartbroken as I share this news, but I have made the incredibly difficult decision to postpone all of my upcoming shows effective immediately,” he wrote.

“This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I’ve come to realize that my current mental and physical health won’t allow me to bring you my best,” Peck continued.

“My fans mean the absolute world to me and I am so incredibly thankful to every single person who has bought a ticket to come and see us play, I do not take it for granted,” he wrote.

“Being on stage is my favourite thing in the world. But I have to take this time to replenish my mind and body so that I can come back stronger and healthier than before, in order to do what I love for many years to come,” he concluded. “I truly hope you can understand.”

Peck kicked off his tour on Tuesday, June 20, with the tour set to continue through August; his scheduled performance in Washington, Connecticut, on Thursday, June 22 is the first date affected.

These postponements feature several Canadian dates, including: July 4 in Montreal, July 6 in Ottawa, July 8 at the Winnipeg Folk Festival, July 11 in Edmonton and July 13-14 in Vancouver.